Daisytown
Roy Ronald Tiernan Sr., 88, formerly of Daisytown, passed away Saturday, February, 8 2020, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born October 31, 1931, in Centerville, a son of the late Harry and Charlotte Fleming Tiernan.
Mr. Tiernan was formerly employed by J & L Steel at the Vesta #4 Richeyville Mine. He retired from U.S. Steel Irwin Works, where he was employed as a crane operator. He was a member of both the United Mine Workers of America and United Steel Workers Union.
He was a former member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Daisytown, and later St. Agnes of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Richeyville Campus.
Roy was also a member of the Daisytown Athletic Club and a social member of Roscoe American Legion Post #801.
Mr. Tiernan enjoyed traveling with his late wife, Shirley Ann Kucera Tiernan, who died January 26, 2010. Their excursions took them to Rome, Italy, Alaska, Hawaii and Ireland. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and flea markets.
Surviving are a daughter, Linda Criss of Waynesburg; three sons, Roy Tiernan Jr. (Cindy) of Roanoke, Texas, Michael Tiernan (Carol) of Daisytown and Stephen Tiernan (Donna) of Belle Vernon; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Mary Kucera of Augusta, Ga. Mr. Tiernan was the last of his immediate family.
Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are two daughters, Kathy Mathews and Cheryl Tiernan, who died in infancy; five sisters, Evelyn Fidorek, Charlotte Vrable, Anetta Bane, Wilma Carol and Roberta Hartley; three brothers, Harry, Albert and Tom Tiernan.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 13, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial, Park Brier Hill.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the Respi Center, Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Gateway Hospice for their kind, dedicated care.
Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.