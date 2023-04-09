formerly of Uniontown
Roy Stacey Corder, Jr., 88, of Round Hill, Va., passed away, in his home, Monday, February 13, 2023. Stacey was born March 11, 1934, in Uniontown, to the late Roy and Florence Corder.
Stacey served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1956.
He married Faye Feather in 1957, and they lived in northern Virginia for most of their marriage.
Stacey worked in masonry and construction, and built seven homes for his family to live in. He worked with Faye in their real estate business and farm. He could fix anything from farm equipment to autos and appliances.
Stacey was preceded in death by his wife, Faye, who passed away in 2019.
Stacey is survived by his two children, Roger Corder of Lovettsville, Va., and Pam Jones and husband, Kerry Jones of Winchester, Va.
The service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Mt. Moriah Cemetery chapel in Smithfield.
In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.