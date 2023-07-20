Fayette City
Roy W. Horrell, 66, of Fayette City, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, after a short battle with cancer. He was born May 24, 1957, a son of the late Roy and Doris Turek Horrell.
He was an active member of the Little Redstone Presbyterian Church in Fayette City and also attended First Presbyterian Church in Fayette City.
A skillful and dedicated worker, Roy built and ran a successful business, Horrell Construction, for over 35 years and built many beautiful custom homes throughout the Mon Valley. He was also a member of the Mon Valley Home Builders Association for several years.
Roy was a big sports fan, who enjoyed playing sports throughout his life, coaching his children's teams, and never missing any of his grandchildren's games and events.
He loved wildlife and the outdoors, including hunting, walks in the woods, and bird watching. Roy was known and loved for his sense of humor and generosity in helping others.
Survivors include his children, Brandon Horrell (Raynell Vasquez), Jeffrey Horrell, Jared (Kari) Horrell, Joshua (Brittany) Horrell, and Jillian (Matthew) Sesar; as well as his grandchildren, Aurelia Sesar, Dominic Sesar, Brynn Horrell, Carson Horrell, Blakely Horrell, Bryce Horrell and Braxton Horrell. He is also survived by Judy Horrell; sister, Denise Prunty; brother, Ted (Cis) Horrell; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, in Little Redstone Presbyterian Church, 304 Central School Road, Fayette City, with Pastor Joshua Scully officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Redstone Presbyterian Church, c/o Jillian Sesar, 618 Cemetery Road, Perryopolis, PA 15473.
