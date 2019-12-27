Connellsville
Roy W. Taylor, 81, of Connellsville, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in his home.
He was born December 20, 1938, in Connellsville, a son of the late Archie and Charity Lorraine Shaw Taylor.
Roy was a graduate of Connellsville High School and he attended Waynesburg College. He was employed as a pharmaceutical salesman for USV Pharmaceutical. He was a veteran of the US Army.
Roy was a former member of Connellsville City Council, having been the first African-American to serve in that position. He was a former member of the Lions Club and a member of the Payne African Methodist Episcopal Church.
He is survived by his children, Eric D. Taylor and wife Pelar of Connellsville, and Heather Taylor of Washington, D.C.; two grandchildren, Donovan and Autumn Taylor; and numerous cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 East Green Street, Connellsville, Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the hour of services, with the Rev. Henry Robinson officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhonmes.com.
