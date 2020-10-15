Uniontown
Rozella M. Hawk Grahek, 86, of Uniontown, died peacefully, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in her home.
She was born May 28, 1934, in High House, the daughter of Earl Hawk and Elizabeth Mathias Hawk.
In addition to her parents, Rozella was preceded in death by her son, Dale Spiker; a brother, Eugene Hawk; and a sister, Evelyn Butler.
Rozella graduated from Georges High School with the class of 1952. She worked as a practical nurse for Albert Gallatin Visiting Nurses before her retirement. Rozella was a member of the Grace Community Church. She enjoyed playing piano, sewing and reading.
Left to cherish Rozella's memory are her two sons, Kurt Spiker of Smithfield and Daniel Spiker and wife Rachel of Severn, Md.; a granddaughter, Ruthie Spiker; two nieces, Earlene Hawk Batis of Uniontown and Donna Butler Redman and husband Donald of Fayette City; a nephew, Barry Hawk and life partner Alice Angelo of Uniontown; and several great-nephews and nieces.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CEMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, where friends and family will be received from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, October 16. Visitation will continue from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, followed by a service celebrating Rozella's life at 11 a.m. with Rev. Harry Strauser officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Mount Pleasant.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
