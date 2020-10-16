Uniontown
Rozella M. Hawk Grahek, 86, of Uniontown, died peacefully, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in her home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CEMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, where friends and family will be received from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, October 16. Visitation will continue from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, followed by a service celebrating Rozella's life at 11 a.m. with Rev. Harry Strauser officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Mount Pleasant.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
