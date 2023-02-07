Hopwood
Rozetta Yaniga, 65, of Hopwood, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023. Rosey was born December 2, 1957, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Sylvia McClain Williams.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her son, Kristopher Yaniga; a sister, Zelda Jackson and husband John (Merle); a brother-in-law, Russell Moody; and brothers, Harry Tom Williams and Pete C. Williams.
Surviving are her husband, David; daughter, Brandi and husband Drew of Uniontown; a sister, Jenny Moody (wife of Russell Moody) of Alabama; and grandchildren, Alexa Yaniga and Cayden Yaniga.
Rosey was raised in Uniontown and as a young girl attended the Harbor of Light Church. She graduated in 1975 from Laurel Highlands High School.
She held different jobs, but enjoyed working in home health care many years for Tripil Agency.
Rose enjoyed her hobby of genealogy and spending time with her daughter and grandchildren, who brought her immense happiness.
Rosey and her family will always be grateful to her close friends, family and in-laws who were there for her at this time.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, February 8, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor Mike Lions officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
