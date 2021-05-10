Oliphant Furnace
Ruby Jean Watkins Wilson, 83, of Oliphant Furnace, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021.
She was born June 25, 1937, in Fairchance.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Wilfred and Goldie Heckman Watkins; stepmother, Joanne Watkins; her husband of 63 years, Hugene Wilson; her son, David Wilson; brothers, Robert Watkins and Bud Watkins; and daughter-in-law, Jinda Wilson.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sandra and James Hall, Edward Wilson, Cheryl and Ken Blystone, Terry and Sally Wilson, Diana and Terry Blystone and Pamela Wilson-Hiller.
Ruby had 12 loving grandchildren, Carie Hill, Terry Wilson Jr., Stephanie Kish, Anthony Wilson, Sean Molloy, Felicia McIntyre, Jarred Hiller, Trevor Hiller, Megan Blystone, Christopher Blystone, Cassandra Blystone and Benjamin Blystone.
“Grandma” also had 15 loving great-grandchildren, Jordan, Aliyah and Hannah Hiller; Garrett, Owen and Emma Kish; Brook, Jeremiah and Noelle Molloy; Peyton, Morgan and Landon Hiller; Alyjah and Gabrielle McIntyre and Jacob Hill.
Ruby also leaves behind her sister, Shirley Moyer; brother, Frank and Patricia Watkins; and many nieces and nephews. Her loving buddy Chloe will miss her dearly.
Ruby was a longtime employee of Ruse’s Roost in Hopwood where she worked with many family members and made many lifelong friends. She became a second mom to many of the teenagers that worked with her. She loved the Ruse family so much that when Ruse’s Roost closed, she went to work for the family at the Sun Porch until she retired.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chuck McLaughlin and Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
