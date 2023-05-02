Winchester, Va.
Ruby W. Romesburg passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Winchester, Va. She was born in 1935 in Ambridge.
Ruby was preceded in death by her cherished daughter, Maureen; her parents, Alec and Fanny Walgus; four brothers; four sisters; and her husband, Winfield Romesburg.
She is survived by her loving sons, John McCoy (Terri) of Bunker Hill, W.Va., and Robert McCoy (Susan) of Savannah, Ga.; and her sister, Dorothy Waslo of Allison Park.
Ruby was the best Baba. She dearly loved her grandchildren and all her nieces and nephews.
Ruby passed on her Ukrainian traditions through baking, decorating pysanky eggs, and her cooking, especially her pierogies. Ruby adored her family and friends. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary, or holiday. She sent out cards for every occasion.
Ruby retired from the Army Corps of Engineers, after a long career with the federal government.
She leaves behind a very special friend, Loretta Rhodes. They went on many traveling adventures to Europe and the Caribbean.
Ruby loved God, classical music, and was a voracious reader until she lost her eyesight. Early on, Ruby gave her family the gift of being saved. She is in heaven; sight restored and is rejoicing.
Ruby's family would like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice, who took exceptional care of her, and the caregivers at Hilltop Inspirit Senior Living; she absolutely loved them. She so enjoyed all her meals, especially sweets!
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the 12 noon time of service Friday, May 5, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Interment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Ruby's name, to Blue Ridge Hospice or Hospice of the Panhandle.
