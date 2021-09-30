Rudolph James Rebish

formerly of Uniontown
Rudolph James "Rudy" Rebish of Lakeworth, Florida, formerly of Uniontown, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, August 7, 2021. He was 92 years old.
Rudy, a son of John Phillip Rebish and Mary Theresa Unetich Rebish (Ribic) was born on February 16, 1929 in Lemont Furnace and later moved with his family to Perryopolis and then to Uniontown.
He attended DePaul School in Shadyside, Pittsburgh and later graduated from The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf with the class of 1949.
Rudy moved to Maryland and was employed by the McArdle Printing Company in Upper Marlboro. He later worked for the Federal Government Printing Company where he was a linotype specialist and a foreman. Rudy retired in 1982.
Rudy married the love of his life, Mae Holland in October 1985 and they moved to West Palm Beach, Florida where they made their home, and had many happy years.
Sadly, Mae passed away on March 7, 1995. Rudy later moved to Lakeworth, Florida where he lived his remaining years.
Rudy truly loved life and everyone around him. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, playing fast pitch softball, bowling and basketball. He remained active with the deaf community, even donating his time and talent to building a venue for the Deaf Club in his neighborhood.
Although he spent many years away from Pennsylvania, Rudy remained a Pittsburgh Steelers football fan for life!
Rudy was predeceased by his wife, Mae Holland; his parents; and eight of his siblings, John Rebish, Frank Rebish, Joseph Rebish, Frances P. Rebish Marchinchin, Anthony Rebish, Augustine Rebish, Mary T. Rebish Hayes and Martin Rebish.
One sibling survives, Eustine H. "Penny" Rebish Oberly of Uniontown.
Arrangements were private and handled by EDGLEY CREMATION SERVICES of West Palm Beach, Florida.
Memorial donations may be made in Rudy's name to the Palm Beach County Association of the Deaf, 3901 Davis Road, Palm Springs, FL 33461.
