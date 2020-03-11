Connellsville
Rudy E. Kelly Jr., 46, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Highlands Hospital.
Rudy was born March 27, 1973, a son of Rudy E. Kelley Sr. and the late Alberta Miller Kelly.
Rudy is survived by his father, Rudy E. Kelly Sr; his sister, Alberta Bryner, and his brother, Danny Kelley and their families.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in THE THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will be private for family only.
