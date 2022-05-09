Rudy J. Dulik

Morgantown, W.Va.,
formerly of Carmichaels
Rudy J. "Skip" Dulik, 66, of Morgantown, W.Va., formerly of Carmichaels, died peacefully, in his home, Thursday, May 5, 2022.
He was born September 12, 1955, in Uniontown, a son of the late Rudy P. and Janet Y. Dulik.
Rudy graduated from Carmichaels High School in 1973 and studied mining engineering at West Virginia University.
He worked in management in the mining industry for US Steel, and later for Consol for his entire career.
He is survived by his three daughters, Ashley (Eddie) Bearint, Brittany Harbert and Morgan (Casey) Kerns; his four beloved grandchildren, Ella Bearint, Brooke and Gracyn Harbert, and Logan Kerns, all of Morgantown; two sisters, Marilyn Eaton of Westlake, Ohio, and Barbara Girod (Clancy) Green of Pittsburgh; two brothers, John Dulik of Carmichaels, and Dr. Jeff (Stacy) Dulik of Massillon, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Dr. Abbey Dulik, Aiden Dulik, John (Cassie) Thomas Dulik, Megan (Corey) Dillinger, Scott Eaton, Brian (Lauren) Eaton, Dr. Jack (Aimee) Girod, CJ (Adrienne) Girod, and Jennifer (Chris) Palumbo; great-nieces and nephews, Cameron Dillinger, Sophia and Joseph Dulik, Alex, Trevor and Maddie Eaton, Taylor, Mason, Brooklyn and Avery Eaton, Laura, Lilly, Emma and JP Girod, Katie and Nathan Girod, and Jacob, Tyler and Evan Palumbo; aunts and uncles, Ray and Dolores Dulik, Rose Dulik, Jean Dulik, Katherine Nativio, Dorothy and Jerry Honsaker, Martha "Honey" Ludrosky, and Frances "Sis" Albani; and many cousins.
In accordance with Skip's wishes, there will be no public services.
The family wishes to thank the WVU Hospice staff, and the special caregivers, Amy, Becca and Marcie, for their help, support and kindness.
SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE of Westover / Morgantown is providing care and guidance to the family.
Messages of comfort and other symbolic gestures may be sent to the family at www.smithfcc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.