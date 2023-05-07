Waynesburg
Rudy Marisa, 89, of Waynesburg, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in LaFayette Manor, Uniontown, with his family.
He was born March 20, 1934, in Fredericktown, a son of the late Rudolph and Lilia Zendron Marisa.
Rudy was a graduate of Penn State University and received a Master's Degree in Education from West Virginia University.
He served in the United States Army.
Rudy was a basketball coach and athletic director at Waynesburg University for nearly four decades.
He was a player on the 1954 Penn State Basketball team that made it to the NCAA final four. During the 35-plus years as a coach at Waynesburg University, he was named Coach of the Year 13 times, was a four-time Hall of Fame Honoree, retired seventh all-time NCAA Division III in total wins with 565, and at his Tri-State Basketball Camps, Rudy coached tens of thousands of youth in basketball, attitude and life success.
Rudy was a member of St. Matthias Parish.
On October 18, 1958 he married Jackie Fedorko, who survives.
Also surviving are five children, Kurt (Suzanne) Marisa of Alexandria, Va., Kent (Pam) Marisa of Waynesburg, Kameron (Donna) Marisa of McMurray, Kerry (Mindi) Marisa of Chadds Ford, and Autumn (Todd) Lexer of Malvern; 16 grandchildren, Kason, Kelson, Morgan, Makenna, Kaylie, Carter, Nicholas, Lily, Samantha, Luke, Chase, Gianna, Kathryn, Kolt, Erica and Allison; along with a great-grandson, Ben; and a sister, Alma Marisa of McMurray.
Deceased are a brother, Wilbur Marisa; and two sisters, Helen Baer and Lenora Ross.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, in the BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, in St. Ann Church of St. Matthias Parish, 232 E. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Fr. J. Francis Frazer officiating. Interment will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.behmfh.com.
