Rufus Peer

Uniontown
Rufus Holland Peer, 96, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, August 7, 2023, at Peroni's Personal Care Home.
He was born November 22, 1926, in Augusta, West Virginia.
A son of Virgil Wesley Peer and Ida Saville Peer, he grew up a farm boy. He graduated as valedictorian of Capon Bridge High School (W.Va.) at age 16, worked a year, then went to Johnson Bible College (where he occasionally taught for the Greek Professor when the professor needed to be gone). He graduated at 21, but not before meeting the love of his life, Arlis, with whom he spent 76 years of wedded bliss.
He was not only a preacher of the Word, but also an example of God's Word, the Bible. He started preaching at age 20 in Gap Creek in Kimberlin Heights, Tenn. He then went on to preach in Bluefield, W.Va., before preaching in Laughlintown, Pa. for 11 more years where he started one Church and served three others in the Ligonier Valley. He then preached in New Salem, Pa. for 30 years, and after retiring, still did Interim Ministry for 10 more years in Latrobe, Republic, Connellsville and up on the mountain.
He enjoyed sports. He played basketball in college, he was part of a baseball league at Laughlintown, enjoyed the Church Dartball League in Uniontown and loved pitching for Vacation Bible School games. His humor played a big role in keeping the ball rolling and everyone smiling!
He was a tent making preacher; in that, like the Apostle Paul, he worked a regular job in addition to serving with a Congregation. He was a milkman and ice cream truck driver (hauled about everything you can haul on a truck).
He organized Christmas presents for Grundy Mountain Mission School, and usually hauled presents and other things they needed for the Mission.
While he received many awards in his lifetime, one stands out, as Rufus and Arlis received Johnson Bible College's Distinguished Service Award.
He served in multiple side ministries, as Dean for weeks at Camp Christian, in Mill Run, Pa., leading Vacation Bible Schools, encouraging area congregations, preaching in other Churches' Revival Meetings, leading charitable donations for Mountain Mission School Orphanage in Grundy, Va., volunteering with the Red Cross and heading up the Salvation Army's food bank for New Salem.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Ray Peer, Floyd Peer and Virgil "Jr" Peer; a sister, Irene Lofton; and a nephew, Bobby Peer.
Left to cherish his legacy and memory are his wife of 76 years, Arlis Cook Peer; children: Darrell (Pat) Peer of Sebring, Fla., Deedra Gerkin of Shelbyville, Ill., Kevan Peer of Uniontown and Keith (Beth) Peer of Belle Vernon; his brother, Ansel "Dick" (Arvella) Peer of Capon Bridge, W.Va.; a nephew, raised by his Mom, Paul (Reba) Peer; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
First Christian Church New Salem, 800 New Salem Road, Uniontown, PA 15401, will host both the visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 11th, and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 12th. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Andy Miles officiating. Interment will be private at the Salem View Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled through DEARTH FUNERAL HOME.
Many thanks to all the Church leaders and members who shared in creating a faith legacy for all to come to know Christ.
Additional thanks to the staff at Peroni's Personal Care Home for helping him in the final stage of life on this side of Heaven.
And special thanks to the Amedisys Home Health and Hospice teams for providing excellent care, especially Nurses Tiffany, Rhianon and Maranda, as well as the many Aides including Bobbie, Crystal, Janice, Samantha and Bobbi Jo.
In lieu of flowers, please send gifts in his name to the New Salem Church for the Building Fund or to Mountain Mission School, 1760 Edgewater Drive, Grundy, VA 24614.
