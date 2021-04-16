Uledi
Russell E. Lint, 70, of Uledi, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, in his home. He was born February 2, 1951, in Balsinger, a son of the late John S. Lint and Nellie A. Dressel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Lint.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Shipley Lint; children Russell Lint of Uledi, Heidi Lint; brother John Lint (Ruth); sister Joan Mitchell (Barry); two grandchildren, Chelsey Lint of Belle Vernon and Aria Frank of Belle Vernon; and several nieces and nephews.
He had worked at Clairton Steel Corp.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in United Christian Temple, Wilson Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Galen Winebrenner officiating the service.
All arrangements are under the direction of DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
