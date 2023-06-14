Masontown
Russell H. Hawk, 71, of Masontown, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023, in the Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. He was born August 14, 1951, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Jacob F. and Doris E. Cannon Hawk.
Mr. Hawk was a 1969 graduate of Mapletown High School and resided in Masontown since 2000.
On June 19, 1987, he married Alma J. Dillow, who passed away November 12, 2018.
Surviving are a stepson, Randolph S. Yoders of Hendersonville, Tenn.; a stepgrandson, Ryan S. Yoders; a brother, David A. Hawk of Greensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is a brother, Dennis N. Hawk.
There will be no public viewing and all arrangement are private under the direction of the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.