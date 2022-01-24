Smithfield
Russell R. Brangard Jr., 63, of Smithfield, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022.
He was born May 16, 1958, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Russell R. "Jake" Brangard and Velma Jane Fowler Brangard.
Surviving are his loving wife of 22 years, Margaret Rerko Brangard; loving pets; three brothers, David, Samuel, and Tony and wife Cindy Lou; four sisters, Theresa and husband Paul, Michelle and husband Greg, Becky and husband Michael, and Patty and husband Mark; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Margaret A. Weaver and Daniel C. Weaver.
