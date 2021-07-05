San Antonio, Texas
Retired Army SFC Russell Richard Danley, aged 63, passed away June 17, 2021. He was born in Uniontown July 31, 1957.
He graduated from Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, California, in 1975. He pursued 22 years of military service.
He is preceded in death by his father, Russell; mother, Arlene Watson; and brother, Mark.
He is survived by his sister, Diane Catanho; wife, Valarie Williams Barnes; children, Tiffany Clayton, Russell Danley, Jr., Jennifer Danley, and Mickelle Kase; grandchildren, Anyssa Sanchez, Kai, Gianna, and Kristian Clayton, Jr., Sophia Danley, Braylin Hall, and Kamryn and River Danley.
Interment service will be 1 p.m. Friday in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017.
Condolences to jdanley20@gmail.com.
Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 412-343-1506 or www.ballfc.com.
