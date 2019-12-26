Uniontown
Ruth A. “Bams” Cavalcante, 94, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born December 2, 1925, in Edenborn.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Gray and Mary Barnhart Gray; first husband, Frank Kroll; second husband, William “Mush” Cavalcante; a son, Frank Kroll, Jr. and four siblings, Josephine Anderson, Leslie Gray, Alfred Gray Jr. and Nellie Fitzpoatrick.
She was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church and had been a United States postal employee at the Adah Post Office. Bams was a kind and loving grandmother.
Surviving are five grandchildren, Nanette Kroll, with whom she made her home, Annette Kroll of Bridgeville, Frank Kroll, II of Uniontown, Karen (James) Brown of Vanderbilt and Kevin Kroll of Dunbar; three great-grandchildren, Nathan Brown, Nicole Brown and Mya Mae Brown; and her loving puppy companion, Cupcake.
A Blessing Service was held Tuesday December 24, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. followed by interment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
