Brownsville
Ruth A. Durigon, 91, of Brownsville, passed peacefully on Thursday, April 6, 2023, with her family by her side.
She was born Monday, November 2, 1931, in Tower Hill 2, a daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret Glass Nehls.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Durigon; two sisters and one brother.
Left to cherish her memory are her four children: Dani (David) Arndt of Tampa, Fla., Debra Durigon of Fayette City, Dari Durigon of Finleyville and Dru (Heidi) Durigon of Pittsburgh; also surviving are nine grandchildren: Abbey Taffoni, Stevie (Matt) Strongfellow, Mitchell Durigon, Sammi (Nick) Driscoll, Savannah (Stephen) Myers, Elizabeth (Nico) Antonio, Max Durigon, Luke Durigon and Ava Durigon; and four great-grandchildren: Brooks, Maddox, Lucas and Ezio.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, and until 11 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, when funeral services begin with Chaplin Henry Frain officiating.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.