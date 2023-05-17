formerly of New Salem
Ruth A. Van Swearingen, 94, formerly of New Salem, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, in Lakeland, Florida.
She was born July 18, 1928, daughter of Nellie Byers Guesman of New Salem. Our beloved "Granny".
Ruth was happily married to her high school sweetheart, Bill, for 40 years. They raised three children: Robin, Cheryl and Peggy.
Ruth liked to entertain and had wonderful Christmas Eve parties, where family and friends would gather to eat, laugh and enjoy her hospitality. Fortunate were her family who cherish those memories.
Ruth was a lifelong member of the New Salem Presbyterian Church. She worked as Secretary and Treasurer for many years, and sang in the choir from age 13 to 77, when she moved to the family home in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Ruth built her life on the foundation of faith and lived a life accordingly with integrity. Reunited with her husband, Bill, in heaven now, she will be remembered by her family as an amazing Christian women and loving mother.
Ruth is survived by her son, Robin (wife, Mary) and his son, Hayden; daughter Cheryl (husband, Rod) Lineberger, and her children Courtney and Clay; daughter, Peggy (husband, Fred) Taylor, and her children, Freddie and Morgan Ruth; great-grandchildren: Madison, Jake, Ace, Colton and Cole.
A private service will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.