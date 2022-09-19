Morgantown, W.Va.
Ruth Ann Ayers, 61, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born November 18, 1960, in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Franklin Earl Carey Sr. and Lawana Ruth Joliffe Carey.
She had retired from the Sundale Nursing Home of Morgantown.
She enjoyed riding four wheelers and cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Robert Allen Ayers; brothers, Franklin Earl Carey Jr. and James Carey; and her sister, Peggy Stafford.
She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Ayers (Pat Shannon), Amy Ayers, Bobbi Jo Ayers (Darrel Gibson), and her son, Robert "Dude" Ayers (Monica Johnson), all of Morgantown; seven grandchildren, Joshua Shannon, Christopher Ayers, Hunter Ayers, Christian Ayers, Desirae Ayers, Austin Ayers, and Abby Shannon; sisters, Lisa (John) Grim, Emmy Carey; brothers, Steven, David (Charlotte), and Richard (Sue) Carey; several nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, with Brian Young officiating, Monday, September 19, in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, funeral director and supervisor, Point Marion. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of the Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, 15 N. Main Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.