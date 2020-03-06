Uniontown
Ruth Ann Baker passed away March 2, 2020.She was born in 1939, to Charles and Regina Jacobs in Uniontown. In 1958, she married James Mayfield Baker and moved to his home in Norfolk, VA.
She is predeceased by her parents; husband; brothers Carl and Chuck Jacobs; and her companion, Bobby Bruce.
She is survived by her daughter, Joanne Lynn Baker (Randall Painter); son James William Baker and wife Jane; brother Curtis Jacobs and wife Patty; sisters-in-law Carol Loyer and Vel Nottingham; brother-in-law Otho Baker; nieces; nephews; and Chuck Salisbury, who she considered as her son.
She retired as an accounting clerk in club system on the Norfolk Naval Base. Thanks to Dr. Scott Cross and his very special nurse Barbara of Virginia Oncology who was an angel to Ruth.
A celebration of her life will be held at noon, Saturday, March 7, with reception to follow in St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1445 Norview Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23513.
CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES OF TIDEWATER is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.candfservices.com.
