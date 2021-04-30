Uniontown
Ruth Ann Brownfield Wilkinson, 92, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, in her home, with her loving family by her side.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. A graveside service will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, with the Rev. Ronald Johnson officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page.
