Uniontown
Ruth Ann Brownfield Wilkinson, 92, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at home, with her loving family by her side. She was born December 28, 1927, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late John Floyd Brownfield and Gazell Harrison Brownfield. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Wilkinson; and her son, John W. Wilkinson.
Ruth had a lifelong passion for bird watching and gardening and she enjoyed her many friends and neighbors. Most of all, she loved being a mother.
Over the years, Ruth was a teacher's aide at Uniontown High School, a member of the Brooks Bird Club, Grace Bible Class and "The Girls" card club. Ruth was an active Girl Scout leader and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She had her own business, Critter Sitters for many years.
Left to cherish Ruth's memory are three children, Patricia Balsinger (Hal) of Conway, S.C., Myra Wilkinson of Uniontown and Robert L. Wilkinson (Vicki) of Sterling, Va.; six grandchildren, Bradley Wilkinson, Brian Wilkinson, Kathryn Balsinger, Ashley Wilkinson Tuggle, Ryan Wilkinson and Tyler Wilkinson; six great-grandchildren, Daniel Wilkinson, Aiden Wilkinson, Cody Wilkinson, Evan Wilkinson, Ryder Clark and Story Tuggle; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Brownfield Hydrick (Robert) of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and four nieces, Susan, Connie, Betsy and Lynne Wilkinson Neilson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ruth may be made to the Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, or the Uniontown Public Library, 24 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home's Facebook page.
