Luzerne Township
Ruth Ann Cramer Caraway, of Pittsburgh, went to be with her Lord October 8, 2020.
Born on Simpson Road, Luzerne Township, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Bessie Cramer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Luke Caraway; sister, Rev. Martha O'Brien and her husband John O'Brien; brothers, James Cramer, Arthur Cramer and his wife Anna; niece, Carol Gall and brother-in-law, Richard Sharp.
She is survived by her sister, Eleanor Sharp; sister-in-law, Martha Ellen Lambert; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Monday, October 12.
Burial will follow in Acklin Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.