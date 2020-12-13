South Connellsville
Ruth Ann Daugherty, 72, of South Connellsville, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Eicher's Personal Care Home, Normalville.
She was born January 10, 1948, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Frank Edward and Gertrude Walker Daugherty.
Ruth graduated from Geibel High School Class of 1965. When she was a young girl, she worked for Pechin's Market in Dunbar. Once she graduated, she became employed in the plastic department of Census (formerly Rockwell) for 25 years.
She was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, where she was a Christian Mother. She enjoyed baking cakes for the many Mercy Meals that the church held for families.
Ruth was an avid Steelers fan and had Steelers decorations all over the rooms in her house.
She loved animals, especially her little Charger.
Ruth is survived by her brother, Frank Edward Daugherty of South Connellsville; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Edward and Gertrude Elizabeth Walker Daugherty.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 14, in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
Additional visitation will be held from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, when Prayers of Transfer will be held.
A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Connellsville.
Committal will follow at St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery, Connellsville.
Ruth's family would like to extend a special thank you to the owner and staff of Eicher's for their outstanding, extraordinary care of Ruth.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
