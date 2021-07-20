Smithfield
Ruth Ann Guthrie Jopling, 77, of Smithfield, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a long illness.
She was born June 23, 1944, to Cecil and Ruth Adams Guthrie in Boston, Mass.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, James Fred Jopling; and brother, David Guthrie.
Ruth Ann graduated from Albert Gallatin High School in 1962.
She was employed at Twist Drill in Cleveland, Ohio until moving back to Smithfield to care for her father. She was a bus driver for Albert Gallatin School District and a loyal Steeler fan.
She was a lifelong member of Oak Hill Baptist Church, Smithfield, and served on the Deacon Board, Bible School teacher, choir member and assistant treasurer. She spent the last 20 years as a resident of LaFayette Manor, but never lost her love for God and her church.
Ruth Ann is survived by a son, Michael Joplin and wife Judy of Smithfield; and lifelong friend, MaryAnn Jensen, Smithfield.
The family will greet friends and family in the Oak Hill Baptist Church, Old Frame, Smithfield, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Charles Bowser officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
Arrangements under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
