Smithfield
Ruth Ann Handschumaker Miller, 94, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully, in her daughter's home, with family by her side Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
She was born May 28, 1928, to parents, Andrew and Ethel "Helen" Handschumaker.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Stanley "Buck" Miller; granddaughter, Leann Weese; grandson, Mike Jeffries; four brothers; one sister; and son-in-law, Mick Jeffries.
Ruth is survived by her children, Karen Jacobs (Frank), Ethel Cramer (Roy), Judy Whoolery (Ed), Rita Jeffries (Sam), Stanley Miller Jr., Charles Miller (Melinda), William Miller (Sandy) and Denise Johnson (Sam); 23 grandchildren; 31 great- grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary McCann and Elva Weir; and one brother, James Handschumaker.
Ruth served her family well during her life showing great care and devotion to her loved ones always putting others ahead of herself. She liked to read and do word search puzzles. She will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31. Visitation will continue until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, June 1, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor James Handschumaker and Pastor Dana Wiles officiating the service. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
