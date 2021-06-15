Hopwood
Ruth Ann Shaffer, 70, of Hopwood, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Jefferson Hospital. She was born March 1, 1951, in Confluence, a daughter of the late Jesse W. Rugg and Dorothy Greer Rugg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Shaffer, who passed in 2008.
She is survived by her children, stepson Jack Shaffer Jr. (Jenny) of Little Brownfield, Dawn Rihaly (John) of Springfield, Va., Marsha Chalut (James) of Huntsville, Ala., Leann Liston (Jimmy) of Brownsville, Christina Orbash (Edwin) of Brownsville; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Donald JR Rugg (Nova), Dorothy L. Hillard, Beaty McClintock and Douglas Rugg (Deb), all of Confluence.
She was a member of Hopwood Free Methodist Church and the owner of Creative Touch Florist in Hopwood.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, and at 11 a.m., the time of the service, Thursday, June 17, in Hopwood Free Methodist Church, with Pastor Charles O'Brien officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home, Hopwood.
"This Too Shall Pass and Joy will come in the morning."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.