Hopwood
Ruth Ann Shaffer, 70, of Hopwood, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Jefferson Hospital.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Visitation continues from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of the service, Thursday, June 17, in Hopwood Free Methodist Church, with Pastor Charles O'Brien officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
