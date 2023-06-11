Fairchance
Ruth Ann Smith Jacobs, 84, of Fairchance, passed away peacefully Friday June 9, 2023, at her home, with her loving children by her side.
She was born January 13, 1939 in Brownfield, PA, a daughter of the late Edward and Alma Yowler Smith of Brownfield. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 41 years, Albert "Sonny" Jacobs, daughter, Pamela and sisters, Rose Gazy, Barbara Powers and Martha Jane.
Ruth loved scratch off tickets and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Patty Ann El-Ayazra (John); son, Ronald Schwarz (Patricia); son, Timothy Jacobs (Jane); daughter, Tammy Phillips (Joe); son, William "Bill" Jacobs and daughter Dana Kelley.
Ruth was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one special great-great-granddaughter, Gracie Rose Phillips, whom she enjoyed taking shopping and having lunch with.
Also surviving are two sisters, Janet Schwarz and Twila Conticelli (Ron); brother, Robert "Bud" Smith; brother-in-law, Bill Gazy; many nieces and nephews and a special niece, Darla Myers (John).
Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Shell Funeral Home, Inc.
