Auburn, W.Va.
Ruth Ann Smith, born January 13, 1932, in Auburn W.Va., passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul W. Smith; sister, Katherine; brother, Alvin Jr.; and her grandchildren, Melody and Seth.
She left behind her children, Saundra, James and Adrian; her grandchildren, Pauline, Patience, Jason and Phoenix. She also left behind many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Services at CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME will be private prior to her final resting place in Auburn, W.Va.
Services in West Virginia are being handled by the ROGERS McCULLOUGH FUNERAL HOME in Pennsboro, West Virginia.
