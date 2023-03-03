formerly of Uniontown
Ruth Ann Zimovan Owens, 90, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023.
She was the beloved wife of Richard; devoted mother of Suzanne (Daniel) Lapp and Jayme Owens; dearest sister of Frank and the following deceased siblings: Mary Zimovan, Margaret Ondercin, Steve Zimovan, George Zimovan, Edward Zimovan, John Zimovan, William “Bosco” Zimovan and Joe Zimovan.
Ruth was a graduate of North Union High School in Uniontown, Class of 1950.
Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in FORTUNA FUNERAL HOME, 7076 Brecksville Road, Independence, OH 44131. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, in St. Columbkille Church, 6740 Broadview Road, Parma, OH, 44134. Everyone is asked to meet at church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the charity of one’s choice, in memory of Ruthie.
“Our Beautiful Mother”
Ruthie was a woman like no other. She was beautiful on the inside and out.
She gave us life, taught us, dressed us, treasured us, and yelled at us. Most of all, she loved us unconditionally.
Our mother loved life: she loved to have a conversation with anyone, remembered everyone’s birthday, loved watching the Indians and Browns, getting her hair done, wearing her pinky-red lipstick and wearing cute outfits for those special occasions!
Friends and family always said she was fun to be with and funny. Always smiling.
She was generous: She loved the dogs, took towels and blankets to the animal shelter, bought pizza and fun snacks for our neighbors, and did many other random acts of kindness. She never wanted gifts, just always said every day is Mother’s Day.
She loved playing volleyball with the PTA moms, bowling, and riding her bike around the neighborhood.
Ruthie went to the recreation center to exercise with Dad, and chat with all her friends. Ruthie loved to travel with Dad — visiting out of town relatives, going to the Indians Spring Training Camp and shrines in Florida.
Mom also loved the Lord; she always prayed. She is with the angels now.
There are not enough words that can be said to describe just how important our mother was to us, our family, and friends.
DAY BY DAY, EVERY DAY GOD. WE LOVE YOU MOM.
