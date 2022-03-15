Connellsville
Ruth C. Walters, 85, formerly of Connellsville, died Monday, February 28, 2022, in Strabane Trails Village Retirement Community, Washington.
She was born April 28, 1936, in Gastonville, the daughter of the late Henry and Nora Wallace Holzapfel.
Ruth graduated from Monongahela High School, and continued her education at The College of Wooster, earning a bachelor's degree, and then a master's degree from West Virginia University.
She taught Spanish and English at Connellsville Area High School until her retirement. Teaching was her chosen field and she pursued it vigorously, often following the success stories of many of her students for years after their graduation.
She will be remembered for her interest in all areas of education, political concerns, and her family. Ruth enjoyed musicals and watching sports, and snuggling with her dogs and grand dogs.
She married Victor Colvin in 1956, with whom she had a daughter, Carolyn Galbraith Colvin. After their divorce, she was married to Clifford Walters, until his death in 2017.
She was a member of Greenwood Methodist Church in Connellsville.
Surviving are two step-daughters, Susan Smalley (Larry), and Dianne Trapuzzano (Ted); her brother, John Holzapfel (Isabelle); nephews, J. Kirk Holzapfel, Dr. William Holzapfel, and Gregory Holzapfel; niece, Kathy Morris; two step-grandchildren, Amelia Smalley, and Tucker Smalley; grandnephews/nieces, Jenna, Matthew, Jackson, Megan Morris, and Sarah Morris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; and her daughter, Carolyn Galbraith Colvin.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA.
A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Karen Martin officiating.
To honor the deceased's request, memorial contributions may be sent to Greenwood Methodist Church, 501 S. 9th Street, Connellsville, PA 15425, or Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty-Four, PA 15330, or Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights Herbert Rd, Uniontown, PA 15401.
She requests no flowers to be sent.
Additional information, and a guest book are available at NealFuneralHome.com
