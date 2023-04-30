Perryopolis
Ruth E. Bateman Lint, 86, of Perryopolis, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills.
Born February 19, 1937, in Perryopolis, she was the daughter of the late George O. and Ruth E. Guesman Bateman.
A lifelong resident of Star Junction and Perryopolis, Mrs. Lint was a member of the Star Junction United Methodist Church. Ruth was a longtime employee of the Perryopolis Shop-N-Save, Uniontown Shop-N-save and was last employed at Jim’s Big Barn, Perryopolis.
She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her husband, at their second home, in South Carolina after their retirement, enjoyed sharing recipes, cooking for her family and always making it an event. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the joys of her life.
She is survived by her husband, Charles A. Lint, to whom she was married to for 67 years; two daughters, Pamela Teich of Belle Vernon and Kimberly Legg of Perryopolis; four grandchildren, Taylor, Jordan, Aimee and Evan; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services are private for the family, and arrangements have been entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC., Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
