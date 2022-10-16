Hopwood
Ruth E. Baughman, 87, of Hopwood, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Monarch Manor Personal Care. She was born May 15, 1935, in Maxwell, a daughter of the late Harry and Edith Doyle Paull.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James R. Baughman; four sisters; and two brothers.
Surviving are three children, Alan Baughman (April), Timothy Baughman (Tina), both of Uniontown, and Cheryl Baughman of Dunbar; five grandchildren, AJ, Shay, Brandi, Crespo, Angela Lennard; along with eight great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; four sisters, Norma Smith, Donna Miller, Deanna Glover and Vivian Spiker.
Ruth was retired from K-Mart and sold Avon for many years. She devoted huge amounts of time gathering materials for military men and women overseas.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 16, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, October 17, in the DONALD R, CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor Carl Desmartin officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.