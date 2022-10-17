Hopwood
Ruth E. Baughman, 87, of Hopwood, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Monarch Manor Personal Care.
Friends were received from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 16, in the DONALD R, CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, where visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, October 17, with Pastor Carl Desmartin officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
