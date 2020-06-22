Uniontown
Ruth E. Mankovich, 78, of Uniontown passed away peacefully, Friday, June 19, 2020.
She was born April 26, 1942, in Coolspring, a daughter of the late James Robert and Elsie Jane Miller Costolo; beloved wife of the late William Mankovich; mother of Darla (Bob) Goodwin of Uniontown, Mary Lou Hunchuck of Connellsville and Patrick William (Colleen) Collins of Uniontown; loving grandmother of Kelsie Goodwin, Kira Goodwin, Lauren and Kristan Hunchuck, the late Brianna Slampak Fincannon, Nina and Alivia Collins; great-grandmother of Layla, Maddie and Goku; stepsister of Robert Costolo Jr.; and was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Malik and Ella Jean Kenes.
Ruth was a longtime member of Brownfield United Methodist Church. She fought dementia the last five years, but in her day, she enjoyed walking the grandkids to the playground, her Marlboro Red (softpak), rum and Cokes and Cover Girl Brunette makeup. She never left the house without her hair and makeup done and a snazzy outfit (in petite) from JCPenney. Ruth had limited filters prior to dementia and once dementia started, all bets were off. She would tell you how much weight you gained, your dog was ugly and if she thought something "sucked". Heaven is about to get a whole lot more interesting!
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 North Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a service will be held 10 a.m. Monday. Interment to follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Ruth will be arriving at the Heavenly Gates driving her 1976 blue Monte Carlo that she swore was just outside in the parking lot at Beechwood Court. We would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Beechwood Court and Amedisys Hospice for all the loving care provided to our mother and family.
Wearing of face masks and practice of social distancing recommended when visiting. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.