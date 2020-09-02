Ruth E. Shultz

Fayette County
October 26, 1923 - August 18, 2020
Ruth E. "Boots" Shultz, 96, of Fayette County until 2008, then Cullman, Ala., and currently, rural Martinsburg, passed away Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Keisterville, the daughter of the late Armstrong Ford and Berenius Mae (Silbaugh) Porter.
On November 10, 1941, she married Paul S. Shultz in Oakland, Md., and he preceded her in death December 27, 1989.
Surviving are a son, Paul E. Shultz of Ball Ground, Ga.; three daughters, Joyce A. Shultz-Gregg (Jamie Gregg) of rural Martinsburg, Nancy L. Gancos of Cleveland, Ohio, and Sherri R. Coggins (Joey) of Cullman, Ala.; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Paul David Foremsky; a son-in-law, Adam Gancos; a daughter-in-law, Phyllis Shultz; four sisters, Dora Pritts, Emma Dillinger, Margaret Wingard and Ann Leasher; and five brothers, John, Milford, Charley, George and Ervin Porter.
Ruth was primarily a homemaker who loved taking care of her family and quiet time at home with her Bible. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, word searches and shopping.
A graveside inurnment service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at West Bend Cemetery, East Millsboro.
Arrangements are by JOHN K. BOLGER FUNERAL HOME INC., Martinsburg.
