Coolspring
Ruth E. Workman, 95, of Coolspring, passed away Monday, October 13, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Ted N. Workman, who passed away March 30, 1993.
She was born in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Snyder Eski. Ruth was a Weigh Master/Office Manager for Martin-Marietta, Corporation, Coolspring Plant (now Coolspring Stone Supply) for 16 years before her retirement. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church and enjoyed crocheting, her grandchildren, who referred to her as "Bubba", crossword and puzzle books and Dudas Farm Produce.
She is survived by her sons, Teddy Workman, Terry (Nancy) Workman, Nelson (Debbie) Workman, and Greg (Dolly) Workman; four grandchildren, Brent, Christine, Holly and Reilly; one great-granddaughter, Amber. She is the last of her immediate family. Ruth was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.
Viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the WORKMAN FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, PA 17554. Viewing will also be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, followed by the Funeral Service at 7 p.m., in the JEROME W. SHELL FUNERAL HOME, 164 South Mount Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a favorite charity of one's choice. To send a condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.