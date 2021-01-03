Uledi
Ruth Elaine Hickle Mills, Uledi, Pa., passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, it was after 3 in the afternoon, the sky turned so bright as I sat there in my Mom's chair. I believe that's when my Mom went home to be with Jesus!
She was our best friend, and loved us all very much. She was truly loved by all who knew her. She loved to sing and sang at many weddings, and sang with the Uniontown and Masontown Ecumenical Choirs.
She was born on November 28, 1935 in Meadowbrook, South Union Township to the late William Hugh Hickle and Ida Belle Martin Hickle.
Ruth graduated President of her class in 1953 from Fairchance High School.
She married Thomas D. Mills Sr. on March 6, 1958 in Deep Creek Maryland.
Ruth worked as a phone operator at Ohio Bell in Ohio, and as a cashier/clerk for Clover Farm Store, Moss' Market and Lion's Dry Cleaner/Laundromat.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband, parents and three brothers, William, Raymond and Richard Hickle.
Left to cherish her memory is her only sister, whom she loved very much, Rea Kay Stronko, and her children, Tami (Allen) Wood, Thomas (Laurel) Mills, Tina Daniocek, Terri Mills, Todd Mills, and Eric (Erica) Wolfe; grandchildren, Jeremy, Alayna (Phil), Ashley (James), Richard, Megan, T.J. (Jennifer), Zack, Sara (Bryan), Justin (Amanda), Weston and Waylon; and great-grandchildren, Riley, Liviyah, Alawna, Cutler, Avilyn, Adeline, Magnolia and Remington.
The family will greet friends and family 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. The Funeral Service will begin in the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, and be conducted by Pastor Dale Sickles of the Revere Free Methodist Church where Ruth attended. Private interment in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield, Pa.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
