Uniontown
Ruth Ellen Friend Cunningham, 92, of Uniontown, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, "a true angel, loved by all," passed away on Tuesday October 12, 2021.
Born June 23, 1929 in Hopwood, daughter of the late Samuel and Verna Friend; Beloved wife to her late first husband Kenneth Smith, and her late second husband Paul B. Cunningham, Sr.
In addition to her parent's and husband's, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, Charles "Chuck", and Samuel Friend; and her sister Katherine Friend.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cheryl (Late Tom) Larosa, Kenneth Dale (Renee) Smith, Cynthia (Mark) Antonelli, Paul B. (Debbie) Cunningham, Jr., Scott D. Cunningham, Susan (Charlie) Mitchell, David Leslie Cunningham and Amy (Jack) Nicklow; her grandchildren, Tammy Jenkins, Tommy Larosa, Bobby Deskovich, Todd Cunningham, Chris Cunningham, Rebecca Ann Cunningham, Charlie Mitchell, Jr., Melissa Mitchell and Joshua and Haley Nicklow; Great grandchildren, Jessie and Jenna Jenkins, Hannah, Samuel, Bella and Lizzy Cunningham and Alivia Mitchell; her sisters Erma (Cobe) Wohler, Janet (Late Warren) Brady, Mary (Late Jim) Smith; and her brother Jerry (Patty) Friend. Many nieces and nephews also survive her.
Ruth was a member of Central Christian Church of Uniontown and everyone will miss her homemade chocolate chip cookies, and brownies.
Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a service will also be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, with Rev. Heather Simpson officiating.
Entombment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com. "She sacrificed to make everybody's life she touched a bit brighter."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.