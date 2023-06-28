McClellandtown
Ruth Ellen Simmers Varney, 63, of McClellandtown, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in WVU Uniontown Hospital.
She was born on July 7, 1959, to the late Robert F. Simmers and the late Ruth Arlene Hollen Simmers in Altoona.
Ruth was both a homemaker and a devoted pastor's wife. She loved her family endlessly, especially her children and grandchildren. It was and is her greatest desire that her children and grandchildren would follow in the footsteps of her faith and be reunited with her one day in heaven.
She was incredibly compassionate and nurturing; homeschooling all seven of her children from kindergarten to high school.
Her compassion extended to animals as well, in particular, to her rabbits. She will be remembered fondly as the "rabbit lady".
Additionally, she was very involved in their church, Pechin Chapel in Dunbar, where she will be greatly missed.
She assisted her husband in his ministry work in nursing homes; was a hospice volunteer for several years and found great joy in donating and assembling shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child for Samaritan's Purse each year.
Ruth was also a poll worker for many years.
She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles and sudoku puzzles in her spare time.
Ruth will be remembered as a thoughtful person who was always thinking of and doing for others.
She is survived by her husband, Pastor Christopher Varney; children: Timothy (Cindy) Varney, Melody Ayers, Shalem Varney and fiancee, Lisa-Ann Bruney, Sherah (Brandon) Smith, Harmony (Adam) Groves, Nathanael Varney and girlfriend, Abigail Nickerson and Josiah (Samantha) Varney; grandchildren: Grace Varney, Samuel Varney, Brilliana Ayers, Priscilla Ayers, Jeffrey Smith, Synthia Smith, Jeremiah Smith, Alexander Smith, Elsie Groves and Levi Groves; siblings, Ida Simmers, Mark (Terri) Simmers, Martha (Mike) Squire, Tim (Matilda) Simmers, Al (Karen) Simmers and John Simmers; sister-in-law, Barbara Simmers; mother-in-law, Barbara Varney; sister-in-law, Coleen Tanguay; brother-in-law, Rick (Lisa) Varney; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandsons, Emris Varney and Kohen Varney; siblings, Barbara Bruggeling and Fred Simmers; and father-in-law, Richard Varney.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, and from 9 to 11:00 a.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, June 29, 2023, with Pastor Frank Menhart officiating.
Private interment to take place at a later date in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Dunbar.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
