Gleason, Wis.,
formerly Carmichaels
Ruth Ferree Nesmith, 95, of Gleason, Wisconsin, formerly of Carmichaels, was received into glory on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her daughter's home in Gleason.
Ruth was born February 6, 1927, in Nemacolin, a daughter of the late George Reed Ferree and Emma Frances Nedley Ferree. Ruth graduated from the former Cumberland Township High School in 1946.
She married William R. Nesmith on August 3, 1947. He preceded her in death on January 23, 1988.
Ruth was a member of the Church of Christ. She loved the Lord, enjoyed driving her car, exploring anything she came across while on her travels and taking many pictures.
Ruth is survived by her children, Cynthia (Terry) Lokemoen, of Gleason Wisconsin, and William Alan (Emily) Nesmith, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island; two grandchildren, Jason (Siobahn) Nesmith and Joshua Nesmith of Narragansett, Rhode Island; and four great-grandchildren; Lindy, Jason, Colin, and Ethan.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Nesmith; parents, George Reed Ferree Sr., and Emma Frances Ferree; and siblings Frances Kahl, Lola Nichols, Caroline Deaver, and George Reed Ferree Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Merrill, Wisconsin is assisting the family.
