Republic
Ruth Harn, 82, of Republic, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. She was born January 13, 1938, in Washington County, a daughter of Harry Gomez and Louise Shaver Bella.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers James, Walter, Laverne, Harry Jr., Harold and John.
Ruth is survived by her children, Deborah Hernandez and husband Tom of Portland, Ore., Kim Renee Matijevic and husband Steve of Courtland, Ohio, Michael Harn and wife Rachel of Queen Creek, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Joey, Heather, Erica, Tyler, Victoria; great-grandson Conner; six sisters, Betty Orris, Gerry Cugle, Margaret Coon, Rose Cox, Christine Dillinger, Loreen Thomas; brother Jack Bella.
Ruth's family will receive family from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, in KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Pa State mandated Covid-19 precautions will be enforced including social distancing, wearing of facemasks and a limit of 10 persons at a time in the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.