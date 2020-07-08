Ruth Ida Nutt

Uniontown
Ruth Ida Nara Nutt, 73, of Uniontown, Pa. passed away peacefully Saturday July 4, 2020 at her residence with loving family by her side.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., Uniontown, PA. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date when the danger of Covid-19 has subsided. Due to the coronavirus and the health of some family members it will be required that all visitors to the funeral home wear face masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.