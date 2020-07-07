Ruth Ida Nutt

Uniontown
Ruth Ida Nara Nutt, 73, of Uniontown, Pa. passed away peacefully Saturday July 4, 2020 at her residence with loving family by her side. She was born November 16, 1946 in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph Dominic Nara and Lucille Amelia Schuetz Nara; first husband, Kenneth Mulliniks; second husband, William “Quizzi” Nutt; daughter, Christina Mulliniks; and brother, James L. Nara.
Ruth was a member of St. George Maronite Church and retired from the Uniontown Hospital where she had worked as a Nursing Assistant for over 20 years. She loved gardening and had a green thumb. She grew hundreds of tomato plants and other plants, which she gave away to family and friends. Ruth could grow apple trees from apple seeds. She was a very loving and giving person who shared whatever she had.
Left to cherish her memory are a loving daughter, Samantha Nutt and her companion, Justin Smith; Michael Czernatowicz, whom she loved as a son; three grandchildren, Michael K. Czernatowicz and wife Jackie, Joseph Czernatowicz, and Jessica Mulliniks; great-grandchild, Cassidy Avalos; brother Ronald Nara and wife Sandi; and sister, Josephine A. “Jo Ann” Nara Adams and husband Samuel “Dusty” Adams; all of Uniontown. Also surviving are her three cats, Shaggy, Rocky and Big Al; nephews, Ronald Nara, II and his sons, Ronald, III, Ryan and Brandon, Myles Nara and his children, Carson, Paige and Levi, Samuel Duster Adams and wife Jennifer and son Callen; niece, Dawn Bellotti and husband Derek and their daughters, Madison and Emily (Ruth’s fellow gardeners); nephew, Daniel Adams and wife Christy; niece, Sabrina Campbell and husband Spencer and their children, SJ, Sawyer and Sage; special friends, Patti Nara, Martha and Samuel Knox, Jessie Czernatowicz and Mary Anne Marian and husband Joseph.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., Uniontown, PA. A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at a later date when the danger of Covid-19 has subsided. Due to the coronavirus and the health of some family members it will be required that all visitors to the funeral home wear face masks.
The family sends out a special thank you to the ICU staff at the Uniontown Hospital and Amedisys Homecare and Hospice for the loving care they gave Ruth.
