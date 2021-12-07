Uniontown
Ruth Kern Atkinson, 99, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, December 8, with Pastor Bobby Pushwa officiating, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Private interment will be in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, in memory of Ruth, be made to Redstone Hospice.
