Uniontown
Ruth Kern Atkinson, 99, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 2, 2021. She was born November 9, 1922, in Hyndman.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Curtis Wilhelm Kern and Mayme Shaffer Kern; her husband, William Paul Atkinson; son, William Paul Atkinson Jr.; several brothers and sisters; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Ruth worked for many years at the Uniontown Hospital, was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church and the Uniontown Firemens Ladies Auxiliary. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time crocheting and completing puzzles.
Surviving are a daughter, Judith Marie Huey (James H.) of Dover; grandchildren, William Paul Atkinson III (Allison), Harold Lane Atkinson (Tracy Nichols), Beth Ann McAdams and Jason Paul Huey; and great-grandchildren, Mason William Atkinson, Sydnee Atkinson, Alyson Marie Huey, Leana Jane Huey and Isabel Atkinson.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, December 8, with Pastor Bobby Pushwa officiating, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Private interment will be in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, in memory of Ruth, be made to Redstone Hospice.
